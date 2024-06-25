CM: Most passes and recoveries in the world – why Milan want Fluminense ace

The latest name on AC Milan’s list of potential midfield targets is André Trindade of Fluminense, and a look at his stats suggest he could well be a good fit.

Calciomercato.com confirm the report from MilanNews last night which claimed that Trindade is the newest name to be evaluated by the management and evaluations are underway regarding how suitable he is.

Born in 2001 in Ibiritaia, a municipality in the State of Bahia, the midfielder came through the ranks at Fluminense where he played in all the youth teams, arriving first in the Under 17s and subsequently in the Under 20s.

In the youth team of the South American club, André’s profile emerges as a modern midfielder, to be placed in a 4-2-3-1, the formation in which he grew and proved that he deserved a place in the first team.

His debut in Fluminense’s senior side came on 17 September 2020, in a Copa do Brasil match against Atletico Goianiense. From there he got more trust from coaches like Hellmann, Machado and Diniz, the latter of whom made him one of the pillars of Fluminense who win the Copa Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericano.

Arguably the biggest honour came in June 2023 when he made his senior debut with the Brazilian national team in a friendly against Senegal, but what led Trindade to end up in Milan’s sights?

Firstly his role as a midfielder in front of the defence pertains to a crucial task for the balance of Fluminense, which is something that Milan need. His intensity in the ball recovery phase and his ability to turn defence into attack also stand out.

He is also often protagonist of precise and punctual defensive readings, as well as showing vision of the game and good dribbling. His way of being on the pitch reflects the completeness that is required of a modern midfielder: intense and versatile but also composed and smart.

The Brazilian is in fact the player with the highest number of successful passes globally, dominating the statistics with 3925 precise passes in 2023, followed by Rodri with 3272 and Toni Kroos with 2969, with a success rate of 91.8%. Last year he was the player who recovered the most balls in the world (406), according to Sofascore.

There are areas to work on such as his lack of aerial dominance and sometimes showing too much impetuosity in tackling, yet the report claims that he fits the bill for Paulo Fonseca’s Milan. He could also continue the strong Brazilian tradition at the club.