CM: Milan struggling for contract agreement with Simic – the details

AC Milan are finding it hard to secure the future of young defender Jan-Carlo Simic with the German driving a harder bargain than expected.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, Milan are having mixed success when it comes to contracts this summer. Whilst the renewals of Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez seem to be under control for the time being, Simic could be destined for a new club.

Milan have been talking to Beppe Riso, Simic’s agent, for a number of weeks now about the German’s contract but little ground has been made.

His current deal expires in 2025 so Milan are exposed to bids from clubs that think they could get him for cheaper than expected.

It seems that the player and his entourage have a different view as to what salary he should be on despite being a fringe player.

There have been suggestions recently that Simic could be used as part of a deal for another defender, or even as part of a deal for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

If Milan cannot make any ground when it comes to a new contract, this may be their best option to ensure he maintains some sort of transfer value for the summer.