CM: Milan ready for decisive week in Zirkzee negotiations – Furlani makes the call

AC Milan are aiming to wrap up a deal for Joshua Zirkzee this week with a breakthrough potentially being made on the agent’s commissions.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are still intent on signing Zirkzee from Bologna and the situation seems to be reaching a make-or-break point.

Milan know that they can sign Zirkzee for €40m thanks to a release clause that will be made active between July 1 and July 15, and there is little problem with convincing the player to make the move.

Zirkzee thinks Milan is the correct next step and now he just needs the club and his agent to find an agreement on commissions, a tedious element of modern transfers.

The next few days of negotiations are expected to be crucial and the player’s entourage were seen at Casa Milan on Tuesday. The problem has been the €15m commission that agent Kia Joorabchian has been demanding to facilitate the deal.

The final decision when it comes to how much money Milan will pay the agent falls to Giorgio Furlani, and nothing has suggested so far that he does not back the idea of signing Zirkzee.

Milan will do what they can to get the deal over the line this week.