CM: Milan plan to reward Gabbia for contributions – renewal imminent

AC Milan are close to extending the contract of Matteo Gabbia having been in discussions with his agents for some time, according to a report.

While there is a lot of attention and speculation surrounding the signings that Milan might make to bolster the squad available to Paulo Fonseca, there is also the need to renew some players in order to protect the core.

Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez are the two most talked about cases to resolve because of their salary demands and their status as among the best in the world in their respective positions, but there are other names too.

According to the latest from Calciomercato.com, Milan have been in contact with Gabbia’s agents for a few weeks over the extension of his current contract which is set to expire in June 2026.

On the table there is a renewal proposal with a pay rise and the deadline would be extended by two years, therefore until 2028. The parties are ‘quite close to reaching a definitive agreement’ as per the source.

Gabbia spent the first half of last season out on loan at Villarreal in LaLiga and was recalled in January due to an injury emergency. He ended up making over 20 appearances in the second half of the season, and impressed.