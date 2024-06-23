CM: Milan and Napoli still following striker as Girona director makes €40m admission

Girona’s sporting director has admitted that the club would like to keep Artem Dovbyk at the club, but also confirmed that it might be difficult for them to do so.

According to a report from Calciomercato.com, Dovbyk is not the first option for any top Italian club but a concrete and interesting back-up to two of them above all. He was the top scorer last season in LaLiga and now playing for Ukraine in the European Championships in Germany.

The Girona striker is coming off the best season of his career, and this has put him at the centre of a lot of transfer rumours too. Last year Bologna and Torino thought about a concrete attempt to sign him, now Milan and Napoli have him on their list.

The Rossoneri consider him as a suitable plan B in case Joshua Zirkzee does not arrive, while the Azzurri have him down as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Dovbyk scored 24 goals last season and helped Girona qualify for the Champions League. The club’s sporting director, Quique Carcel, told AS that they do not want to let him leave if they can avoid it.

“We must not buy to sell, we must buy to consolidate the project. And I don’t want to sell Dovbyk, but if they pay 40 million we can’t do anything, he must be sold. The most important thing is to use all this to consolidate Girona among the elite,” he said.