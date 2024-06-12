CM: Milan, Inter and Genoa battling to sign ‘the next Mkhitaryan’

AC Milan, Inter and Genoa have all been linked with a deal for Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan who has been described as a ‘new Henrikh Mkhitaryan’.

As has been reported by Calciomercato.com, the 24-year-old Armenian midfielder is attracting the attention of three Italian clubs and he could soon be on the move.

He was actually born in Russia but is an Armenian citizen and plays for the Armenian national team. As is the way with countries not known for producing great footballers, he has been likened to Inter’s Armenian midfielder, Mkhitaryan.

Spertsyan has played for Krasnodar for his entire career so moving away would be emotional, but his eleven goals and seven assists this season have catapulted him onto the radar of teams further west in Europe.

Whilst primarily playing in the central attacking role, he is able to play on the right wing and the left wing which means he would be a very versatile option for the Rossoneri.

He has played 27 times for Armenia and picked up four goals in the process. He could provide depth behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as on each wing. His market value on Transfermarkt is currently €20m so it would not be an extremely cheap deal.