CM: Milan hold fresh talks with agent of Arsenal defender – the situation

AC Milan have re-established contacts with the agents of Jakub Kiwior while waiting for a response from Arsenal regarding a possible deal, a report claims.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan are anxiously waiting to get a concrete response from Kia Joorabchian on the issue of commissions linked to the Joshua Zirkzee deal but they are also moving on other objectives to strengthen the squad available to Paulo Fonseca.

Among the desired additions is a physical centre-back who is left-sided, and Kiwior is a defender who has been admired a lot by Milan for some time. Back in January the management had tried to get him on loan from Arsenal without success, but now they will try again.

In recent days Geoffrey Moncada has had new talks with Fair Sport, the agency that manages the interests of the former Spezia player. The discussions with his entourage were to try to understand Arsenal’s plans for the Poland international.

The Gunners do not seem particularly inclined to sell, as Milan learned through the enquiry, but they are very interested regardless and will try to convince the London club to part ways with Kiwior as soon as they have resolved the striker issue one way or another.