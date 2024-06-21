CM: Milan face battle from Chelsea for Argentine wonderkid defender

This will be an expensive window for AC Milan, after all, there are several areas where recruitment is needed. An area where they need reinforcement is central defence, and there is a young Argentine talent on the Rossoneri’s watch list, but he is also admired by Chelsea.

It will be a mercato where RedBird will have to dig into their pocket. Several key positions need reinforcing or better yet, reworking, and an area at the top of that list is central defence.

Following the defensive crisis of last season, there is a demand that it cannot happen again, given it cost Milan in competitions. Given Simon Kjaer has also departed the club this summer, there is a further need for defensive options.

Understandably, the headline investment in the position will be another starting defender, who will ideally play on the left next to Fikayo Tomori. However, there is a desire to add a youngster to the ranks as well.

As reported by Calciomercato.com journalist Daniele Longo on X, the Blues are in direct contact with Aaron Anselmimo’s current club, Boca Juniors. Additionally, he states that Milan are an admirer of the youngster, who is only 19 years old.

The Argentine is a fantastic defender, able to be successful in several different defensive situations, and whilst he has not yet made an appearance for the National Team, there are suggestions from the country that he will eventually compete with the top defenders.