CM: Milan’s new era begins today – what to expect from Ibrahimovic’s presser

AC Milan’s ‘new era’ will officially begin today as Zlatan Ibrahimovic gears up to face the media in a press conference that will take place.

As Calciomercato.com report, is the next turning point since the arrival of RedBird Capital as owners in the summer of 2022, after the restyling of the management area which saw the departure of Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara.

Now Gerry Cardinale has put the club in the hands of another legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was appointed Senior Advisor late last year. He will be tasked with speaking to the press for the first time in an official capacity today.

What should we expect? Firstly, he is expected to confirm that Paulo Fonseca will be the next head coach. The Portuguese had been identified in the list of candidates months ago and prevailed for his aptitude for working with young players and for his experience also in the international field.

Fonseca’s favorite formation is the 4-2-3-1, the same one that Pioli used most, but the feeling is that he will show flexibility in the right moments by moving a man from the attacking midfield to the midfield to become a 4-3-3, as Ibra hinted at on his social media accounts.

However, today not be the day of the announcement of Joshua Zirkzee as Milan’s new striker, given that there are still some issues to be resolved regarding the commissions to be paid to the agent and the fact that the player will fly to Germany for the European Championships.

The last obstacle remains, to be overcome before other teams enter the running. Ibrahimovic himself, one of Zirkzee’s idols, played an important role in convincing the Dutchman but now the club must find a meeting point with his agent on commissions.