CM: Milan enter ‘last days of negotiations’ as Bayern Munich abandon Zirkzee race

Bayern Munich have decided not to move forward with their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee, despite the favourable clause, and this has paved the way for AC Milan, In fact, according to a report, these could be the last days of negotiations.

Milan have been following Zirkzee since the end of last year and in recent weeks, they accelerated their pursuit of the player. Indeed, they are ready to pay the €40m clause to Bologna and the player is keen on joining, according to Calciomercato.com.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played an important role in convincing the Dutchman, but now Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada must convince the agent Kia Joorabchian to reduce his commission request. A new meeting is planned in London and these could be ‘the last days of negotiations’.

As the report concludes, Milan have been aided by the fact that Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race, failing to envision a partnership between Zirkzee and Harry Kane. The Germans were the last-standing competitors in the race thanks to their favourable percentage clause, but now that obstacle is out of the way.

More updates should arrive in the coming days, perhaps even in the coming hours, and we will keep you posted on the developments as always.