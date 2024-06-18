CM.it: Milan’s demands have quashed interest in Theo – price tag set

AC Milan’s hefty price tag for Theo Hernandez has slowed much of the interest in him from top sides in Europe, so now the player is waiting for an offer.

As has been reported by Calciomercato.it, the Rossoneri have been asking for a transfer fee of between €80m and €100m. That sort of fee has stopped a lot of clubs from thinking about Hernandez too seriously as an option.

As far as the player is concerned, though, Milan putting a high price on his head means they should soon come forward with a contract offer that meets his demands, if he is so important to the squad.

His comments before Euro 2024 where he said he ‘does not know’ if he will leave or not led to a swell of interest in his services. It was already known that Bayern Munich are interested, but several other top European clubs have been linked as well, such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.

There will be no serious movement when it comes to a transfer or a new contract with Hernandez until he has returned from Euro 2024, but Milan certainly need to find a solution else they risk losing the player for less than his market value in the near future.