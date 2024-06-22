CM: Milan make decision on Simmelhack and Nissen amid U23 team launch

While a lot of the emphasis this summer will be on the reinforcements that arrive for the first team, AC Milan must also get the U23 and Primavera squads ready for next season too.

On that front, Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com has two bits of news regarding players who were part of the Primavera last season and helped them to the final of the UEFA Youth League and the play-offs in the league.

Firstly, he reports that Milan have decided not to buy the striker Alexander Simmelhack permanently who thus returns to FC Copenhagen. He arrived on loan with an option to buy and scored seven times in 29 games last season across all competitions, but the management did not opt to keep him.

Meanwhile, Longo adds in another tweet that Milan have decided to keep Fredrik Nissen. He joined from IF Brommapojkarna last summer and signed a contract with the Rossoneri that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The 19-year-old only played twice for the Primavera last season, but the journalist claims that it has been decided he will shuttle between the U23 team which should soon be made official and the Primavera side where he might now get more opportunities.