CM: Milan agree €20m contract with Zirkzee and aim to close in next few days

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Joshua Zirkzee and are now working to wrap up the entire operation, a report claims, but there is talk of interest from England rumbling in the background.

According to Calciomercato.com, Zirkzee is ‘confidently awaiting signs’ in a week that can determine his professional future, as the rumours continue to intensify and his agent continues to field calls.

Sky UK reported that Arsenal and Manchester United are following the evolution of the negotiations between the Dutch striker and Milan. No official proposal has arrived at the moment though because the two Premier League clubs have not yet decided on their strategy for the window.

However, they are aware that Milan are now close to the decisive turning point. Only in the event of a surprising U-turn could they come into play, because Zirkzee has expressed a clear preference towards the Rossoneri and staying in Serie A.

In the last few hours, Milan have struck the agreement with Zirkzee on the contractual terms. The 23-year-old accepted the offer of a five-year contract at €4m (including bonuses) per season, so now we enter the key phase of the negotiation.

Geoffrey Moncada and Giorgio Furlani hope to lower the commissions owed to Kia Joorabchian even further downwards, which started from an initial monstrous request of €15m. The feeling is that the negotiation could be concluded positively by the middle of this week.