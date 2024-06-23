CM: Milan’s €40-50m stance on centre-back emerges amid Newcastle rumours

AC Milan are planning the signings that they will make to strengthen the squad available to the new head coach Paulo Fonseca, but the sales front should not be ignored either.

As Calciomercato.com report, there are currently 35 players that are in the first team squad at Milan considering those who were here last season and those who have returned from loan, which is obviously a number that must be reduced.

Of course there are some obvious exits that will take place like Divock Origi, Alexis Saelemaekers and Fode Ballo-Toure, but there might also be some more surprising cases of players packing their bags and leaving.

Tomori’s name is certainly among the most talked about in view of the summer transfer window. Reports from England have spolen about concrete interest from Newcastle, suggesting that they do not want to stop after signing Lloyd Kelly and want another centre-back.

What emerges from Casa Milan on Tomori is quite a clear stance: they have maximum confidence in the player and he is not up for sale. Only an offer in the region of €40-50m could bring the directors to the negotiating table.

However, the source adds that at present the Rossoneri have not received any official bids for the Englishman and are evaluating other exits in the defensive department.