CM: De Ketelaere will get permanent Atalanta move – Milan agree to key concession

Charles De Ketelaere will remain at Atalanta after a deal was struck with AC Milan that will see his initial loan become a permanent move, a report claims.

Some doubts had emerged over the past few days regarding De Ketelaere’s fate because Atalanta tried to negotiate on the option to buy fee that was agreed upon last summer as part of his loan spell.

However, Calciomercato.com report that all doubts have been and an agreement between the Bergamo club and Milan was reached ‘in every detail’, much to the satisfaction of the Belgium international who pushed to remain under the orders of Gian Piero Gasperini.

La Dea will pay €22m plus bonuses in order to sign De Ketelaere and because of the good relations between the clubs and the 23-year-old’s firm desire to only play for Atalanta next season, the Rossoneri accepted their request to eliminate the 10% resale clause.

A total of 14 goals and 11 assists convinced the Atalanta management to proceed with the option to buy, even if they did try to negotiate the figure downwards in recent days, leveraging the player’s desire to stay at the club. Now, we must see if he follows up on an impressive campaign.