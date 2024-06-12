CM: Juventus and Milan to compete for talented Genoa youngster

Juventus and AC Milan are set to do battle for Genoa’s Primavera star Christos Papadopoulos, with the 20-year-old attacking midfielder having a very good season.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, Papadopoulos is a serious target for two of the biggest teams in Italy and Genoa could have a problem trying to keep a hold of him this summer.

He has been the star of Genoa’s Primavera team recently and they managed to achieve a respectable ninth-placed finish.

Both Juventus and Milan have the same idea; to make Papadopoulos part of their respective U23 teams in Serie C. Juventus have their Next Gen project, whilst Milan are ready for their first-ever U23 season.

As well as this interest, a host of Serie B sides think they could do a loan deal for the Greek player to give him the chance of more first-team experience.

Genoa are certainly aware of his talents because they have included him in the training camp squad this summer that Alberto Gilardino is leading.

Clearly the coach would like to ascertain what sort of level Papadopoulos is at compared to the rest of his senior team, meaning he could even have a future in the Genoa first team.