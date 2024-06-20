CM: Jovic wants to renew his Milan contract but Fonseca has final say

Luka Jovic scored a decisive last-gasp equaliser for Serbia in their game against Slovenia earlier today and naturally, AC Milan fans are asking about his renewal. According to a report, the striker would like to stay at the club.

After a rather anonymous season with Fiorentina, Jovic joined Milan on deadline day last summer after terminating his contract with La Viola. Although he didn’t get up and running immediately, he came in clutch a few times and ended the season with nine goals.

However, Jovic’s current deal with the Rossoneri will expire at the end of the month and according to Calciomercato.com, he wants to stay. Several offers arrived from abroad but none of them were convincing, and the striker thus told his agents to work on a renewal.

A new one-year agreement is thus on the cards between the parties, even if Paulo Fonseca has the final say on the matter. Considering this past season, and the goal at the Euros, it’s difficult to imagine that the Portuguese manager would oppose the renewal.

The report also states that the 26-year-old knows that he won’t be a starter, with Milan looking to sign a No.9, but he believes he can make a difference anyway. Considering his super-sub qualities, perhaps this is the best solution for everyone.