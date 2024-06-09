CM: Jovic at risk as Moncada works on two striker signings – the latest

The AC Milan management are weighing up what to do regarding Luka Jovic, a report claims, because they could welcome two signings for the striker role.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan are getting ever closer to the finish line in the negotiations over Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward wants to join Milan, where he would form an attacking trident with Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic under Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca – who will be Milan’s new coach officially starting from Wednesday, when the announcement is expected – could welcome not only Zirkzee but also another centre-forward from the summer mercato.

Armando Broja will face Italy in the next European Championship in Germany before having the opportunity to land in Serie A. He is a concrete idea for Milan as a potential back-up to Zirkzee, as per the report.

The 22-year-old could leave Chelsea for the Rossoneri as several players have done before them, but it remains to be understood via what formula. Contacts between the parties have been going on for several days.

An alternative idea goes by the name of Kevin Denkey, a striker for Cercle Bruges who scored 28 goals last season. All this of course will not be music to the ears of Jovic, who was hoping to have had positive indications regarding a renewal by now.

The Serbian striker seemed one step away from extending with Milan, but now things seem to have changed. Deep reflections are underway within the management on whether or not to keep him, with Fonseca part of the consultations.