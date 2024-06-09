CM: Inter become implicated in Milan’s cash pursuit as Aston Villa eye replacement

The summer transfer window is expected to be full of twists and turns, and one of them could involve Inter helping AC Milan sign one of their targets, a report claims.

Calciomercato.com talk about the triangle that could be formed between Milan, Inter and Aston Villa, three teams that will play in the next edition of the Champions League and could end up being the protagonist of some mercato dealings.

Over the past few days, a meeting took place between Milan’s technical director Geoffrey Moncada and his Aston Villa colleague Monchi, former sporting director of Sevilla and Roma. Among the various players discussed was ​​Matty Cash, the right-back that the Rossoneri like.

At the moment, the negotiations between the two clubs cannot be considered at an advanced stage, as the Villans have set an asking price of €20m. Nonetheless, he joins Emerson Royal of Tottenham and Tiago Santos of Lille on Milan’s list.

Villa would need a replacement for the right-back role if Cash were to leave ahead of their first season back in the Champions League, and the proceeds would allow Monchi to go all in on Denzel Dumfries of Inter.

In fact, Aston Villa has already contacted the agents of the Dutch wing-back to explore the situation and understand the margins of the negotiation, all while Inter struggle to make ground in talks over a renewal.

Dumfries has a contract expiring on 30 June 2025 (he receives a salary of €2.5m net per year) and has requested a significant salary increase that will bring his earnings close to double the current amount. The stalemate is evident and the Nerazzurri have begun thinking about replacements.

The talks will continue on multiple fronts, but to simplify Milan could pay the asking price for Cash and get a new right-back, while Villa could then pay what Inter want for Dumfries and everyone is satisfied.