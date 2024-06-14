CM: Group, stadium, coach, players – Milan U23 plans almost finalised

AC Milan should soon be able to officially register their U23 side in Serie C ahead of next season, and all the details are in place to launch the project.

According to Calciomercato.com, Covisoc have rejected Ancona’s registration request due to some delays in salary payments and the Federal Council upheld that decision today, so Milan will follow Juventus and Atalanta in registering a second team.

Which league?

However, it is not possible for Milan to play either Juventus Next Gen or Atalanta U23 because Serie C regulations do not permit more than one second team in each of the three groups. Last year, Atalanta were placed in group A after Juventus Next Gen went to group B.

At the moment, the most likely outcome is that the Rossoneri are placed in group C which is usually for southern Italian teams and those from the islands. Milan, Juventus and Atalanta could seek an agreement based on logistical assessments, or the Lega Pro could decide it with a draw.

Which stadium?

Milan evaluated using the stadium at Sesto San Giovanni, the ‘Breda’ used by Pro Sesto, but the choice fell on the Stadio Felice Chinetti of Solbiate Arno, the home ground of Solbiatese which is a stone’s throw from Milanello, where the second Rossoneri team will also train .

An investment of €750,000 has already been planned for the works to adapt the facility to the parameters required in Serie C. It cannot be ruled out that they use the Stadio Carlo Speroni in Busto Arsizio – the home of Pro Patria – at the start of the season while those works are done.

Which coach?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who will have a sizeable influence on the Under 23 project – decided some time ago that the head coach will be Daniele Bonera, the former AC Milan defender and team-mate of the Swede as well as member of Stefano Pioli’s staff.

One of Ibra’s first operational choices as a consultant for RedBird was to rely on a trusted man, known from his experience as a player in Los Angeles: Jovan Kirovski. He will take care of the transfer negotiations, in tandem with Geoffrey Moncada.

Which players?

Ibrahimovic was very clear: in the ideas of the Rossoneri management, the Under 23s will have a fundamental role in the development of the best talents in the youth sector. All eyes will be on Francesco Camarda, fresh from winning the Under 17 European Championship with Italy as MVP.

Kevin Zeroli – who has already made his debut in Serie A and was one of the best players in the last edition of the UEFA Youth League – will be a star, as well as the French goalkeeper Noah Raveyre and the Italian winger Diego Sia.

The Under 17s also have several players that could make the leap, perhaps to the Primavera first and then the U23. Goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni, midfielder Christian Comotto and playmaker Mattia Liberali all stand out from that group.