CM: Fonseca wants a left-sided centre back – Arsenal and Union Berlin duo targeted

Paulo Fonseca wants a left-sided centre-back when he arrives at the club and AC Milan are targeting Arsenal and Union Berlin players for the role.

According to a report from Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are in the market for a central defender who is naturally comfortable on the left of the two, presumably to partner Fikayo Tomori.

Two names in particular fit the bill, and they are Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal and Diogo Leite of Union Berlin. There is no doubt that from a salary perspective, Leite would be the cheaper option as he is playing for a much smaller club than Arsenal.

The German side would want a fee of around €18m for the Portuguese 25-year-old. As for Kiwior, it is not yet clear whether they would sell the Polish defender permanently or favour a loan deal.

He has only been at the club for one season and he ended up playing an important rotational role at left-back. Milan would rather use him in the middle like he was used when he rose to prominence at Spezia under Vincenzo Italiano.

Milan were linked with a loan move for Kiwior in January so the interest is not new, but it is sustained.