CM: Fonseca asks for right-back investment – Calabria and Florenzi could both leave

AC Milan are planning on signing a new right-back once they have wrapped up the Joshua Zirkzee deal, and that is bad news for the existing options in the squad.

According to what is being reported by Calciomercato.com, the current plan of the management is to shake hands with Kia Joorabchian and Bologna over Zirkzee and then turn to the right side of the defence, with Aston Villa’s Matty Cash or Lille’s Tiago Santos the big targets.

This is a choice that could change the fate of Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi, who until a couple of weeks ago seemed certain to stay even in the post-Pioli era given their important over the past couple of seasons.

Calabria’s priority will always be to wear the red and black shirt given his attachment to the club, but ‘something has changed’ in recent months. The negotiation over a renewal of his contract – expiring in 2025 – is at a standstill due to the demands for a pay rise which the club will not agree to.

On the other hand the Primavera product knows that the management want make a sizeable investment in that role, which means he may lose his starting spot. It cannot be ruled out that he may ask for a discussion with Paulo Fonseca to understand what the plans are for him.

Meanwhile,this could be Florenzi’s last summer with the Rossoneri. The 33-year-old left Roma precisely because of the bad relationship he had with Fonseca, so his agent Alessandro Lucci is looking for new solutions for the future with Bologna interested.