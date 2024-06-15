CM: Flexibility, Technical ability, and potential – Milan’s plan for Jimenez’s future

After reports earlier today stated that AC Milan will make Alex Jimenez’s move permanent this summer, a report has emerged detailing the reasons for the move and what the future looks like for the young Spaniard.

Although his season ended by injury, he left a mark on Milan, and that is why they have been in talks with Real Madrid to make his loan move permanent. Today, reports suggest that the move will happen, and now, we must look to the future.

Jimenez is a key player for the Primavera squad that has talent across the pitch, and he has regularly shown that he is a level above his opponents. Expectedly, he has been rewarded for this on several occasions with chances to feature in the senior side, and the trend has continued there, with him impressing at this level also.

However, Milan are cautious about his future, and whilst he has proved he can play at a higher level than he might be doing right now, it does not mean he should. Therefore, Calciomercato.com have reported that his minutes will be shared between the first team and the Diavolo’s U23 team.

The belief around the club is that his potential is sky-high, and the plan is to nurture him further whilst giving him a clear pathway to first-team minutes rather than keeping him in the first-team environment with no fruits for his labour.