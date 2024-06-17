CM: Dream or Delusion – Zirkzee likes Milan post about Reijnders

AC Milan and Joshua Zirkzee have been intertwined with each other in the mercato rumours for months now, and following Tijjani Reijnders’ EURO 2024 performance, the Dutchman liked a post from the club where he may play next season, but is there anything in it?

Social media is a powerful tool for several reasons. Moreso than ever, fans can connect with players, and vice versa, but it can also be a telling tool that can be used to see the thinking of certain stars, and perhaps this is the case with Zirkzee.

For months, Milan have been the leading club to sign the former wonderkid, and reports suggest that the Dutchman favours a move to the Rossoneri over a move to the Premier League, at least for now. However, there are problems with the move.

Primarily, Kia Joorabchian, his agent, is requesting €15 million in commissions for the deal, which would bring his total cost to around €55m – more than half of Milan’s budget. There is also a second problem regarding Paulo Fonseca’s striker preference.

Nevertheless, the links are continuing, and perhaps, they have been strengthened as Calciomercato.com reports. Following the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory against Poland, the Diavolo posted a congratulatory message about Reijnders and his performance, and Zirkzee duly liked this.

Whether this is fuelling dreams or delusions is yet to be seen, but the idea of the duo playing together at a club level is making the Milanisti excited.