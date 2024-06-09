CM: The dream, the alternatives and the experienced head – Milan’s CB plan outlined

AC Milan are hoping to get the Joshua Zirkzee deal wrapped up quickly and then they will shift to targeting other areas to bolster, including the centre-back position.

As Calciomercato.com write, the management are likely to make changes to the defensive department given that Milan conceded 68 goals in 52 matches across all competitions last season, at an average of 1.3 goals conceded per match.

Who could arrive to help a struggling rearguard? Alessandro Buongiorno of Torino is the dream, but his price tag is very high and there is a lot of competition, in addition to the fact that Urbano Cairo suggested he will not consider offers.

The alternatives that Geoffrey Moncada and his team like most are Maxence Lacroix of Wolfsburg – the most intriguing solution in terms of potential and costs, given his deal runs out in 2025 – and Lillian Brassier. The latter, a centre-back at Brest, was already spoken about in the last winter transfer window.

Furthermore, the possibility of signing a further reinforcement with different characteristics also emerged, i.e. an experienced centre-back who can have a Kjaer-like impact. However, that would only be considered after a young player has arrived, but it would perhaps explain the Mats Hummels links.