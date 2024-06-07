CM: Camarda expected to sign first professional Milan contract today – the details

AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda is ready to sign his first professional contract with the Rossoneri after long and drawn-out negotiations.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, the contract is expected to be signed today at Casa Milan, with the 16-year-old then on a three-year deal.

That is the maximum length of contract that a player of his age can sign under the new rules, which come into force on July 1.

Having been at the club since he was a child, it was expected that Camarda would sign a pro deal as soon as he turned 16. Instead, there was a breakdown in the talks, primarily concerning his representatives.

The new deal is expected to see him earn €500,000 per season, which Milan feel is worth it for a player who has broken every scoring their is in the youth ranks.

Camarda is the youngest ever Serie A player after making his debut in 2023/24 against Fiorentina at 15 years old, and he scored a brace in the U17 European Championship final this week.

Borussia Dortmund attempted to sign Camarda amid the contract confusion, but he will be the focal point of the U23 side next season and is also expected to feature intermittently for the first team.