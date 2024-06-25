CM: Calafiori a ‘great regret’ who can ‘become a great hope’ for Milan

Many consider Riccardo Calafiori to be the hero for Italy last night as he set up Mattia Zaccagni for the equaliser that booked their place in the knockout stages of the European Championship.

It looked as though Italy were dropping into the jeopardy of third place with 90+7 minutes on the clock last night in Leipzig, with Luka Modric’s goal having put Croatia 1-0 up and on course to get through.

However, Calafiori picked up possession, galloped forward with a central run and fed the ball to Zaccagni on the edge of the box who curled a sensational first-time effort into the top corner, sparking rapturous scenes.

As Calciomercato.com write, after a breakout season with Bologna it is Calafiori who is also stealing the spotlight for the Azzurri at the Euros too. He is Milan’s ‘great regret’ because they had him in their hands a year ago, but he ‘must also become a great hope’.

They write how he ticks a lot of boxes because he is 22 years old, Italian (and Milan lack Italians), a central defender (which Milan need) and he is left-footed (just like Milan are looking for).

The piece states that ‘not trying to sign him would be a mortal sin’ and that they must try to hijack the concrete attempts of Juventus to reunite him with Thiago Motta.

Milan seriously evaluated the idea of signing Calafiori as the deputy for Theo Hernandez last summer but were only willing to offer a loan with an option to buy, which Basel did not agree to. Instead, Bologna entered the race and agreed to pay €4m plus bonuses, which now looks a bargain.