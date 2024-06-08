CM: Atalanta will pay De Ketelaere fee in full after failed discount attempt

Charles De Ketelaere is getting ready to say goodbye to AC Milan on a permanent basis as Atalanta will exercise the buy-out option in his contract. Indeed, according to a report, the Bergamo side will honour the deal made last summer.

In recent days, reports suggested that Atalanta would have liked to obtain a discount on the final price tag for De Ketelaere. However, Milan immediately rejected this approach given the playmaker’s success this season, with 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

According to Calciomercato.com, Atalanta will redeem the player by June 14 and the deal is structured as follows: €3m for the paid loan that just ended, €22m buy-out, €2m in bonuses and a 10% future resal clause in favour of Milan.

In short, the deal has not changed in the last few days as it certainly wouldn’t have made sense for the Rossoneri to make any discounts. Atalanta could likely flip the 23-year-old for two times the price they will pay, which will upset some Milan fans.

On the other hand, Milan will make a capital gain thanks to the deal (on the balance sheet) and a potential sale in the future would further increase this thanks to the clause.