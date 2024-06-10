CM: Atalanta ask for De Ketealere resale clause to be removed – the response

Charles De Ketelaere is hoping that he will become a permanent Atalanta player, a report claims, but they are trying to move the goalposts of the operation agreed with AC Milan last summer.

According to Calciomercato.com, De Ketelaere is waiting for a call from his agent to understand if he will play for Atalanta again next season. The final day that they can use their option to buy is June 14, so there is a bit of a race against time.

The Belgian forward hopes to continue his adventure with Gian Piero Gasperini in Bergamo and this is the priority that La Dea are hoping to use as leverage, despite the fact some enquiries from the Premier League and LaLiga having arrived in recent days.

CDK immediately felt at home with Atalanta and wants to keep playing for a club that put faith in him and allowed him to get a Europa League winner medal after their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin last month.

Atalanta’s first request to lower the €22m option to buy was not accepted by Milan and their sporting director D’Amico has now asked the Rossoneri to remove the 10% resale clause, but the feelings are negative.

At the moment Atalanta seem increasingly convinced of using the option to buy by the 14th rather than letting it slip away, even if their attempts to get a better deal will be rebuffed.