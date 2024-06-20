CM: ‘The Arab sirens’ – figures revealed as Al Hilal explore deal for Milan’s Leao

According to reports, there is interest from Saudi Arabia regarding Rafael Leao and AC Milan have their stance on the situation. However, the figures being discussed could cause a change of heart.

Interest in Leao is not a new thing, far from it, and if he remains at Milan past this mercato, it will not be the last time that someone attempts to pry the Portugal star from the grasp of Milano. However, as reports have suggested, the winger is currently not sure about a move to Saudi Arabia.

To strengthen the case for the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that the player is happy in a press conference last week, and given he has a €175 million release clause, the only way he will leave is if that fee is matched.

With that in mind, though, there has been an update on Al Hilal’s stance regarding the transfer.

Calciomercato.com reported that the Saudi Pro League side would be unwilling to pay the release clause but could sanction a deal close to €100m and are still only exploring a deal, rather than offering anything yet, and Milan would expectedly reject their offer if it was sent in its hypothetical state. In addition, Leao could earn up to €21m per season in Arabia, tripling his current salary.

The belief, as was written in his book, is that Leao wants to remain with the Diavolo with a mission in mind. He wants to win again. This suggests as high as the figures may be, they can wait, at least for now.