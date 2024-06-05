Clyne signs new one-year deal with Palace

[Reuters]

Crystal Palace full-back Nathaniel Clyne has signed a new one-year contract with the Premier League club.

Clyne, 33, is in his second spell with Palace, having begun his career at Selhurst Park, and played 23 times in all competitions for Palace last season.

Meanwhile, Palace have confirmed that fellow full-back Nathan Ferguson will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Ferguson struggled with injuries following his move from West Bromwich Albion in 2020 and was limited to one substitute appearance for the Eagles in the Premier League.

Last month, Palace announced that centre-back James Tomkins and midfielder Jairo Riedewald would also be leaving when their contracts come to an end.