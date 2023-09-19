Clyde's Kam Shortridge has nose for football, no matter who throws it

Kam Shortridge is good at catching passes, it doesn’t matter which team throws them.

The junior had two touchdown receptions and an interception in visiting Clyde’s 34-13 victory over Port Clinton last week.

“Kam did a lot,” Fliers coach Ryan Carter said. “He played quarterback and wide receiver. We’re going to ask a lot out of him and to do a bunch. He’s deserving. He’s dynamic.

“We need him on both sides. I would like to play guys on one side. We can’t do that.”

Shortridge caught 20- and 4-yard scoring passes from Drake Guhn as the Fliers led 21-0.

“Flag [route],” Guhn said. “He was open, I seen him and dropped it in there.”

The second touchdown reception was set up by a fumbled kickoff return.

“I knew from the get it was a touchdown, the safety was over the top,” Shortridge said of his first score. “It was a great ball from my quarterback. The second, I ran a pigtail. It was set up by Price Carter.

“It gave me leverage on the top side.”

Clyde's Kam Shortridge is upside down after a hit from Port Clinton's Briar Rohrer.

High school football Clyde returns to Port Clinton with victory

He has 116 yards and three touchdowns on a team-high 14 catches on offense.

Shortridge intercepted two passes in a victory over Bellevue in Week 1. He’s athletic, but it’s also about anticipation and positioning by coaches.

“It was Cover 2, a broken play and linemen were chasing the quarterback,” he said of his Port Clinton pick. “I played in between and the quarterback tried to throw it over the top of me.”

Clyde football Drake Guhn stayed ready. On Friday, he starred at QB

Shortridge had one interception and one touchdown catch as a sophomore.

“Man coverage,” he said of his offseason focus. “My footwork and being more physical.”

He prefers to catch passes on defense.

“That’s where I love to play,” he said. “I love offense, but I like to be physical. I like to get my offense the ball back as soon as possible.”

And catch more passes there.

