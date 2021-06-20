Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been working on his receiving game this offseason

Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a quietly productive rookie season with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in just 13 games played.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 830 yards while catching 36 passes for 297 yards.

But, his rookie season ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is as explsovie as any offense in the entire NFL, and Edwards-Helaire knows he can become a huge part of helping the offense become even that much more dangerous.

He wants to become a better receiver in 2021, and beyond.

“I’ve been working on my hands and catching.”

Edwards-Helaire said earlier this week, via Matt McMullen of the Kansas City Chiefs’ website.

“I wouldn’t say it was a problem last year, but just understanding our offense… we move the ball around and we spread the field, so why not work on something that I feel like I can improve on? That was one of my steps as far as improvement goes.”

The Chiefs offense will continue to be dominant with Andy Reid calling the plays and Patrick Mahomes behind center.

But if Edwards-Helaire can become more of a receiving threat out of the backfield or even moving around the field more, that could make this offense much more dangerous.