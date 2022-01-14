The Chiefs will not have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday night’s home Wild Card round game against the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but his shoulder injury kept him off the field on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Andy Reid said in his final press conference before the game that Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for this weekend.

It’s the thirds straight game Edwards-Helaire will miss. He missed five other games in the regular season and finished the year with 119 carries for 517 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Darrell Williams has been limited in practice by a toe injury this week, but Reid said he expects Williams will be available Sunday. Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon will also be on hand at running back for Kansas City.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for Sunday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk