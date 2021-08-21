Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers “slight” ankle sprain in Chiefs’ preseason game

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Friday night’s preseason game with an ankle injury.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid didn’t sound overly concerned about the injury afterward.

“Clyde hurt his right ankle early,” Reid said. “He’s got a slight sprain on the inside of his ankle. They’re gonna check it tomorrow. . . . It doesn’t look like a high-ankle sprain so that’s always a good thing, but they’ll double check it.”

Edwards-Helaire took the field with the first-string offense and had three carries for 13 yards and one catch for 10 yards before leaving the game. If Edwards-Helaire has to miss significant time, it could offer first-year running back Derrick Gore an opportunity to make the team. Gore had eight carries for 54 yards on Friday night, and Reid praised him after the game, comparing him to Gale Sayers.

