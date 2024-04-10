Clyde Edwards-Helaire on staying with Chiefs: ‘K.C. literally is home’

The importance of a hometown for an NFL franchise can’t be underestimated, especially with players constantly moving in trades and free agency. The Kansas City Chiefs have created an inviting culture for players since the start of the Andy Reid head coaching tenure, and it proved its value this offseason.

Edwards-Helaire opened up about some of the determining factors that kept him in Kansas City, and they didn’t have much to do with football. He spoke to reporters on Monday during his Zoom press conference.

“K.C. literally is home,” Edwards-Helaire explained. “I left Baton Rogue, Lousiana, where I was born and raised. Drafted to the middle of the country where everyone was telling me it was the best place on earth. The only thing I could do was embrace it.

“I was doing the thing I love, playing football, and I grew the most in these last five years. I got engaged and actually figured out what life is: buying homes, helping my mom with things, helping my parents. It’s just somewhere that I felt like I became a man.”

Since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2020, the former LSU National Champion has played multiple roles for the team in contributing to two Super Bowl titles. He has dealt with criticism and overcome it in front of Chiefs Kingdom with appreciation and humility.

“I was 20 years old, leaving college not really knowing what was going on,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Prior to that, I was still just a Baton Rouge, Louisiana kid at LSU just doing the thing I want to do was play football. Then, before you know it, snap of a finger, I was moving, 12 hours away from home, so this is literally my next spot, and it’s home. I want to continue to do still the things that I love.“

The Kansas City lifestyle has become an influence for players, and Edwards-Helaire seems to be enjoying his time in Western Missouri on and off the field.

