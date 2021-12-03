Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn’t with the Chiefs on Friday, but the team believes all will be well come Sunday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Edwards-Helaire is suffering from a stomach flu that kept him from coming to practice on Friday. Reid told reporters that the team does not expect the issue to keep Edwards-Helaire from facing the Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire returned from injured reserve to run 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s Week 11 win over the Cowboys.

While Edwards-Helaire is expected to play, Reid said that neither cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) nor tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) will be in the lineup this weekend.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire out sick Friday, Chiefs expect him to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk