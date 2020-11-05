Clyde Edwards-Helaire says Chiefs’ RB room is more competitive with Le’Veon Bell
A new face in the Chiefs’ running back room has sparked the competitive drive amongst teammates. Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had two weeks now to get to know and work with new teammate Le’Veon Bell. The two have formed quite the one-two punch on the football field in a short period of time. So what has Edwards-Helaire picked up from his newest teammate?. Well, first off, Bell has the rookie competing a bit harder in practice. The biggest thing is just how we practice. Honestly, Le’Veon came in and he just brought in a different pep.