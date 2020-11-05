Clyde Edwards-Helaire says Chiefs’ RB room is more competitive with Le’Veon Bell

A new face in the Kansas City Chiefs’ running back room has sparked the competitive drive amongst teammates.

Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had two weeks now to get to know and work with new teammate Le’Veon Bell. The two have formed quite the one-two punch on the football field in a short period of time.

So what has Edwards-Helaire picked up from his newest teammate? Well, first off, Bell has the rookie competing a bit harder in practice.

“The biggest thing is just how we practice,” Edwards-Helaire explained. “Honestly, Le’Veon came in and he just brought in a different pep. It’s always just extra competition in the room. Once you get that extra person in the room, it kind of up-tempos the competition. Ultimately, just the way we compete day in and day out. Off the field, we’re friends but on the field, you’re still doing everything in your power to get on the field and compete.”

This is the type of friendly competition that the Chiefs coaching staff seems to preach, but it was noticeably absent from the RB room prior to Bell’s arrival. Nobody was challenging Edwards-Helaire for snaps or pushing him to get better. Now, Bell’s presence has made a noticeable difference in how Edwards-Helaire has prepared, competed and performed. An area where Edwards-Helaire has seen noticeable improvement is in pass protection, which is a noted strength of Bell.

Another advantage of having Bell in the picture? Both Edwards-Helaire and Bell can stay fresh throughout the course of the game.

“Ultimately, the advantage is fresh legs and being able to always be fresh on the field when you’re in,” Edwards-Helaire said. “As far as being a running back, a disadvantage I’d probably just say is groove. That’s probably with every back. Finding a groove to get in. Getting in when a person’s number is called. Ultimately, we’re pros, so executing when your number is called and being able to work with the opportunities that you get.”

While there are certainly downsides to a split backfield, in an offense like this, it won’t take much for Bell and Edwards-Helaire to get into a groove. Andy Reid also knows the benefit of riding a hot hand.

In the long run, it seems like the addition of Bell has gone a long way to motivating and pushing Edwards-Helaire and the other running backs that much more. We’re already starting to see the rewards of the decision and it should only get better moving forward.

