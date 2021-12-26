Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs angry for six

During their early-season slump, there were many wondering if the Kansas City Chiefs would be able to run the football.

On a drive that covered 14 plays and over eight minutes, the Chiefs punched the ball into the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and showed along the way some physicality in their running game.

A first critical play on the ground came on a fourth down, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes handing off to fullback Mike Burton to move the chains on a 4th and 1. But then it would be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire bullying his way into the end zone, running through multiple defenders in the process:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire MY GOODNESS 💪 📺: #PITvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wHSiKa4MiN — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

Somewhere, Kyle Brandt is getting ready to feature this play on “Angry Runs” this week: