Clyde Edwards-Helaire predicts big things for Panthers in Joe Brady’s offense

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns last season in Joe Brady’s LSU offense.

It helped Edwards-Helaire’s draft stock, and it helped get Brady an NFL job.

Brady followed Baylor coach Matt Rhule to Carolina as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. Edwards-Helaire, like other LSU players this week, predicts big things for the Panthers offense.

“Ooh wee. Have fun,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I mean, you know, why not? One of the most freakiest athletes that this game has ever saw. And then ultimately man, the talent around him is going to pretty much relieve Cam [Newton] from a lot of stuff and ultimately, him being able to pick that [defense] apart. I mean, just like Joe [Burrow], crazy athlete. Cam, crazy athlete.

“I know Christian [McCaffrey] is going to see that offense and see that playbook and his eyes are going to light up. Because same thing with me. I saw that play book and got extremely happy about what was coming in.”

Of course, it will be hard for McCaffrey to do more than he did last season when he had 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns.

Burrow threw an FBS single-season record 60 passing touchdowns, and LSU finished as the country’s No. 1 offense by averaging 568.5 yards and 48.4 points a game.

“Coach Joe brought in a lot of new stuff, and we kind of built that offense from the ground up — him and coach [Steve] Ensminger,” Burrow said. “It was a perfect fit from the very beginning. Coach E still called all the plays, but Joe had a lot of input as well. I felt like the best thing we did is did a lot of freedom at the line to make checks, to make reads and just play out there and play fast. It was kind of a perfect fit from the very beginning.”