Clyde Edwards-Helaire predicted to be a top-5 NFL running back

Among the star-studded roster on the Kansas City Chiefs, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been predicted to end the year as a top-five NFL running back.

The former LSU running back posted 803 rushing yards and 1,100 total yards during the 2020 season for Kansas City. In the first six weeks of the 2020 season he “ranked 16th in total yards among rookie running backs since 1970.”

Historically, running backs have been successful under Andy Reid’s offense, and many are expecting to see tremendous growth in his sophomore season. Coaches think he could become a serious threat for a number of defenses after spending another offseason learning the playbook.

Some are concerned about the production level Edwards-Helaire will have during the upcoming season, as his numbers dropped during the second half of last season.

But others are certain the decrease in production occurred once the Chiefs signed Le’Veon Bell creating a triple threat Edwards-Helaire, Le’veon Bell, and Darrel Williams.

The running back ultimately had one of the best career starts of all time at the running back position, and the Chiefs are expected to look his way much more often as he poses a real passing threat.

His touches should increase dramatically in the upcoming season, tallying 217 total touches for the 2020 season. His yardage and rushing touchdowns could see a significant improvement after the season is complete.

