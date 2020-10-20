Clyde Edwards-Helaire: I’m willing to learn from Le’Veon Bell

The Chiefs have come up with a lot of creative ways of moving the ball since Patrick Mahomes became their quarterback, but their approach on Monday night against the Bills was short on bells and whistles.

They ran the ball 46 times for a season-high 245 yards in the 26-17 victory. It was only the second time they ran more than they passed with Mahomes in the lineup and it was the most times that any Andy Reid-coached team has ever run the ball in a single game.

First-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire was at the forefront of the attack. He had 161 yards on 26 carries a few days after the Chiefs signed Le'Veon Bell to join him in the backfield. Monday’s outing showed why the Chiefs would likely be OK moving forward without Bell, but Edwards-Helaire sounded ready to welcome his new teammate with open arms.

“Talking to Le’Veon, he’s another piece to the puzzle,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “From here, I just feel like we can only go up. Le’Veon is older than me. I’m still in my rookie year, so, ultimately, anything that I can do to pick his brain and gain any knowledge from him, I’m there for it.”

It remains to be seen just how Bell will fit into the Chiefs Offense, but the prospect that he’ll make the unit even more threatening is one that future Chiefs opponents will be wary of this season.

