Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be on his way to playing in Sunday’s Divisional matchup against the Bills.

Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in Kansas City’s Wednesday practice with his shoulder injury. He was limited in last Wednesday’s session before sitting out on Thursday and Friday. He was ruled out for the Wild Card matchup against the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since suffering the injury in the Week 16 win over Pittsburgh. He finished the regular season with 646 yards from scrimmage on 138 touches with six total touchdowns in 10 games.

Receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were also full participants on Wednesday.

As head coach Andy Reid said earlier in the day, running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not participate.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in Wednesday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk