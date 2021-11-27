Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran afoul of the NFL’s emphasis on taunting penalties last weekend and he heard from the league about his penalty this week.

Edwards-Helaire was flagged for pointing at Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford as he made his way into the end zone for a touchdown. The foul didn’t take the touchdown off the board and the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker made a longer extra point one play later.

The NFL fined Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in response to the penalty.

Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was also fined $4,934 for his actions in a sideline scrap with Cowboys defensive back C.J. Godwin on a punt.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire fined $10,300 for taunting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk