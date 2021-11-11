The Chiefs may be adding wide receiver Odell Beckham to their offense around the same time that they get another key member of their offense back from an injury.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated for return from injured reserve. He was on the practice field Wednesday and can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Edwards-Helaire has missed the last four weeks with a sprained MCL. He hit 100 rushing yards in the last two full games he played and the Chiefs have met that total as a team in two of the four games they’ve played without him. He has 65 carries for 304 yards on the season.

The Chiefs emerged as a leading contender for Beckham’s services on Wednesday, although nothing has been signed and Beckham may have designs on taking a little longer before making any decision about his football future.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire designated for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk