Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams are expected to play Sunday

The Chiefs expect running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams to play Sunday.

“They practiced this past week and did a nice job with it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, via Matt McMullen of the team website. “I think we’ll be OK there.”

Edwards-Helaire sprained his ankle in the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Cardinals, and Williams was diagnosed with a concussion in the same game.

Edwards-Helaire had 217 touches for 1,100 yards and five touchdowns last season as a rookie. He is expected to take on a bigger role in the passing game this season..

Williams had 57 touches for 285 yards and a touchdown last season in 280 offensive snaps.

Jerick McKinnon is the team’s third back.

