The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week off of injured reserve. But he won’t play a role in Super Bowl LVII.

Edwards-Helaire is one of Kansas City’s seven inactives for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

A first-round pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire played just 10 games in the regular season due to an ankle injury. He had 302 yards rushing with three touchdowns plus 17 catches for 151 yards with three touchdowns.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco has been Kansas City’s lead back for most of the season and should still be on Sunday. Jerick McKinnon has been effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, too. He was second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns.

Blake Bell came off of injured reserve late in the season and caught a pass in the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars but he is also inactive.

Third quarterback Shane Buchele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Reiter, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, and defensive end Malik Herring are Kansas City’s remaining inactives.

The Chiefs did not have anyone with a game status on Friday’s injury report. Receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were the only two players with even a limited designation for just one practice during the week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell inactive for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on Pro Football Talk