Clyde Christensen: Tom Brady came back with a list of how we can be better

Tom Brady’s time as a retiree came to an end last weekend and he’s now back to being the Buccaneers quarterback.

Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said that Brady didn’t let much time pass between the announcement of his return and his work to start pushing the Bucs to improve on their finish to the 2021 season.

“It felt like the morning after we had just lost to the Rams,” Christensen said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He had a list. He said, ‘Here’s how we can be better.’ I think he had been out of retirement 12 hours or so by then. The first thing he said was he didn’t want to go out that way. He wanted to make sure we do everything to win it all next year.”

Christensen said “we weren’t the same” offensively after Chris Godwin got hurt and Antonio Brown was released last season. The Bucs have moved to remedy that by signing wide receiver Russell Gage and they have agreed to trade for guard Shaq Mason after losing both of last year’s starting guards. Christensen said there are “still a lot of holes” for the team to fill, but Brady’s return filled the biggest one of all.

