Heading into the 2019 season, the hope in Tampa was that head coach Bruce Arians and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen would be able to help Jameis Winston take a step forward as a quarterback.

Winston threw for more than 5,000 yards and posted 33 touchdown passes, but whatever improvement that might have suggested was mitigated by 30 interceptions. It was the same inconsistency that has been an issue throughout Winston’s professional career and the results leave Christensen feeling like he didn’t do his job well enough last year.

“In some ways, I feel like I failed him,” Christensen said on The Pat McAfee Show, via the Tampa Bay Times. “As a coach, you take that personal. Whatever, I didn’t get it done. I didn’t help this kid. This kid is better than 30 interceptions and we didn’t get it done and that I have to live with. But I do think he’s a great kid and he’s going to some great things.”

Winston has not found a new place to attempt to prove Christensen right about what the future will bring. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll go anywhere as a starter, which is why Christensen believes the quarterback’s “rise to the top” may resemble Ryan Tannehill‘s move to Tennessee last year.

Clyde Christensen feels he failed Jameis Winston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk